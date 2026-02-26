Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is now officially available on the Switch 2, and it seems Bethesda won't be wasting any time when it comes to updates.

In a confirmation via social media, it has revealed it will bolster the post-apocalyptic experience with support for DLSS and by also providing "additional stability improvements". This update will join the 60fps and 40fps modes, which are already in the game.

Bethesda: Thank you to everyone who has already jumped in to explore the Commonwealth on Nintendo Switch 2!

In addition to our current 60fps and 40fps modes we'll be adding the following in an upcoming update:

- Support for DLSS

- Additional stability improvements

Hopefully this improves the overall experience and irons out any bugs present in the launch build. There's no mention about when exactly this next update will be released, but it's nice to see Bethesda at least providing players with a heads up, especially after Skyrim's bumpy start on the Switch 2.

This release of Fallout 4 on Nintendo's new hybrid hardware follows last week's update for The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, which added visual and performance modes. If you want to see both of these games in action, be sure to check out our YouTube channel. We've also got a Fallout 4 review on the way.