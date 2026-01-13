Level-5 recently teased more updates for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, and alongside today's news that the game has now shifted more than 800,000 units worldwide, it's now announced the title's second major free update.

This second update is scheduled to take to the field on 28th January 2026 and will feature the opening of the Ares Route, along with various other features. This update follows on from "Galaxy & LBX DLC" in December 2025, which added new routes to the Chronicles Mode.

Level-5 also mentions in this announcement how it will continue to provide "free content over the long term" for the latest Inazuma Eleven title. This includes additional route expansion and the official tournament system, Victory Road.

You can find out more about the first major update for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road in our previous story here on Nintendo Life. Apart from this, Level-5 has also revealed Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be getting a major update in February. When we find out more, we'll let you know.