As the new year gets underway, Level-5's CEO Akihiro Hino has teased some of the company's plans for the earlier months of 2026.

Fans of both Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time can apparently look forward to "free major updates" this month and next. There are no specific release dates just yet, but here's a rough translation (via RPG Site):

Akihiro Hino: "This is the video published internally in Level-5 on the last working day of 2025. It was done in a rather interesting way, so I'm sharing it with everyone too. Once again, please support us in 2026 as well. Both Inazuma Eleven and Fantasy Life i will have free major updates in January and February. We'll also do an Inadai [stream] on January 13. Look forward to it!"

As you can see above, this news was included alongside a special video featuring Level-5's characters. It follows updates for both Inazuma Eleven and Fantasy Life i at the end of last year.

Apart from these updates, Level-5 is planning to release the new Professor Layton game in 2026. DECAPOLICE is also targeting a release this year.