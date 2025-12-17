Just one month after launch, Level-5 has announced that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road's monster 'Galaxy & LBX DLC' free update will arrive next week on 21st December.

The studio released a beefy four-minute trailer (above) showcasing all of the good stuff that you can expect to find in the new update, but we'll do our best to run through the highlights here too.

Kicking off with that titular 'Galaxy & LBX' content, the update adds new characters from Inazuma Eleven Galaxy and Level-5's Danball Senki (Little Battlers Experience) series. There's a galactic new storyline that will see you playing across various planetary stadiums, each with its own unique effects, to become the best team in the universe — hey, the series has never been afraid of going OTT.

Speaking of OTT, new transform abilities will let your players grow into huge beasts and unleash their skills on the pitch, which sure is... something.

Gameplay-wise, you can expect new Chronicle routes, a 'Re-Story' mode to continue levelling up your players after wrapping up the main adventure, bonus BB Stadium teams, a two-player 'Tag Mode', tweaks to the Commander Mode, a new 'Fabled' character rarity and more.

In short, it's a lot, and it adds to what was already an impressively deep base game, which we called "the franchise’s most premium experience yet" in our review. Whether adding even more will actually benefit the core experience remains to be seen, but at least we don't have long to wait until we can find out.