As a part of today's Mega Dimension DLC news, The Pokémon Company revealed Legends: Z-A's next Mystery Gift Code event, and it's not one to be missed.

The event is live in-game right now. All that you need to do is head to the 'Mystery Gift' menu and select 'Receive via Internet' to get involved. Right off the bat, you'll be rewarded with special Mewtwonite X & Y Mega Stones, and you'll also unlock the new 'Project M' side mission, which sets you on the path to catch — you guessed it — Mewtwo!

You need to have rolled credits to access the gift, but no end date has been revealed for the event at the time of writing, so you've got plenty of time to get there if you're still exploring Lumiose at your leisure.

And yes, while the news was broken in today's Mega Dimension dump, the event is available for everyone with the base game.