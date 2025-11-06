Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

While today's headline news might be the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC getting a release date, there's another neat announcement tucked in all of the Mega madness.

The Pokémon Company has announced a brand new Mystery Gift event, which is available in-game now in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Accessing this will unlock a brand new Side Mission in-game — Shine Bright like a Gemstone — which will reward you with your very own Diancie and Diancite, a Mega Stone that unlocks a brand new Mega Evolution for the Rock/Fairy-type.

All you need to do to access this gift is roll credits. You don't need to buy the DLC either! Easy, right? And from the looks of things, the event will be live... forever? No end date has been revealed, at least, so you've got time!

Diancie was introduced in Generation VI, first appearing in Pokémon X & Y as part of a special event. It's a Mythical Pokémon, and pretty powerful as a result.

Will you be grabbing your own Diancie for your team? Let us know in the comments.