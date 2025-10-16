Mystery Gifts are back in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, giving you a chance to pick up some sweet rewards... for free! Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will be sharing these codes for months to come, and in this guide, we'll be keeping track of every single one of them.
Below, we've got the complete list of every Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift code, as well as all the info you'll need to redeem them.
But before we start, we'd like to give a big shoutout to Serebii.net for sharing many of these codes as soon as they go live — you can find them on Bluesky for more to-the-minute Pokémon updates.
Complete list of Active Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift codes
Below is a full list of the Mystery Gift codes you can currently redeem in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
We'll be keeping an eye out for new codes and will update the following list as soon as they appear.
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift code
|Reward
|Expiry Date
|(N/A - "Get Via Internet")
|Ralts & Gardevoirite
|28th Feb 2026
|Serial Code (early purchase bonus for digital copies)
|100 Poké Balls
|10th Mar 2026
|Serial Code (comes with digital & physical copies of the game)
|3x Fast Balls
3x Lure Balls
3x Level Balls
3x Heavy Balls
|10th Mar 2026
|Serial Code (comes with digital & physical copies of the game)
|Trench Coat and Pants Set
|10th Mar 2026
|Serial Code (comes with digital & physical copies of the game at specific stores)
|20x Super Potions
5x Revives
3x Full Heals
1x Rare Candy
|10th Mar 2026
Complete list of Expired Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift codes
We'll be updating this table with every expired Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift code once their time comes to an end.
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mystery Gift code
|Reward
|Expiry Date
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
How to redeem the Mystery Gift codes in Pokémon Legends: Z-A
To redeem these codes, simply follow these instructions:
- Open the main menu in Pokémon Legends: Z-A and select 'Link Play'
- Choose 'Mystery Gift' in the right column
- Press 'Get with Code/Password' and input the code from the list above to redeem your free gift
For Mystery Gifts sent out via the internet, follow the instructions until step 2, but then select 'Get via Internet'. All available gifts will then appear in a list for you to pick up.
We'll be keeping an eye out for more freebies and will update this list whenever a new code comes in.
Be sure to head over to our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for even more hints and tips for getting the most out of Lumiose City.
