Pikmin 4 received a free update in November adding new content, but it wasn't a Switch 2 upgrade and didn't include any enhancements for the game on the new hybrid platform.

With this in mind, the same Switch title has now reportedly popped up in a section on the eShop, which focuses on first-party Nintendo "games with free updates" and also notes how select titles are enhanced when played on the Switch 2.

This discovery was originally shared on the Pikmin subreddit (via My Nintendo News) and has also surfaced in other regions, as highlighted by Universo Nintendo editor Felipe Lima. Here's the attached description along with a look:

"Enhance select games when played on the Nintendo Switch 2 system"

A Nintendo passou a listar Pikmin 4 como um dos jogos com atualização gratuita visando aprimoramentos para o Nintendo Switch 2 na eShop, levantando suspeitas da galera sobre isso chegar em breve... pic.twitter.com/54YZglHVIl December 4, 2025

As you can see, the game featured alongside Pikmin 4 is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which did receive a free Switch 2 upgrade in June – optimising the game's visuals and adding HDR support.

We've taken a look at the page, and it appears Pikmin 4 has now been removed from this section. The other titles listed here are based on the 12 free upgrades released alongside the launch of the Switch 2, and Splatoon 3 (which also got a Switch 2 update in June).

So, what might all this mean? As mentioned in the post above, it could just be a "mistake" on Nintendo's end, so it's probably best not to get too excited. And now that it's been removed, it seems this might be the case. Of course, this hasn't stopped some Pikmin 4 enthusiasts from getting their hopes up – suggesting it could be a sign of a future update.

For now, Pikmin 4 hasn't received a dedicated Switch 2 update. If we do hear any significant developments, we'll let you know.