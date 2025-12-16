If smashing your way through armies of Bokoblins and Lizalfos seems like perfect festive fodder, then Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment's next patch should make you very happy.

Koei Tecmo and Nintendo have announced that version 1.0.3 will drop on 18th December 2025, version 1.0.3 is adding new features, more Battle and Hyrule Challenges in the post-game, and a brand new difficulty mode (Thanks, OatmealDome!).

Let's dig into Phantom Mode, first — this is an event that randomly occurs in fights you've already cleared. Some foes will turn into either a more powerful version of itself or a "Miasma" variant. Oh, and Phantom Ganon can appear out of nowhere. Just like Tears of the Kingdom! The new difficulty mode, called "Taboo" (at least via Google Translate), is even harder than Very Hard.

A few functionality and bug fixes are being patched in too, but for a deeper rundown of the specifics, we'll have the full English patch notes later this week. For now, here are the major new additions (via Koei Tecmo, Google Translate):

Phantom Mode

"Phantom Mode" is a new feature that randomly occurs in battles that have already been cleared. In battles where "Phantom Mode" occurs, some of the enemies that appear will change into "Dangerous Species" or "Miasma Enemies," and there is a chance that "Phantom Ganon" will appear when a strong enemy is defeated. Compared to normal battles, you can obtain more "High-Purity Zonanium Steel."



Difficulty level "Taboo"

In the new difficulty level "Taboo," you can experience high-difficulty battles that are even more tense than "Very Hard." By clearing a certain number of battles in "Taboo," you will receive special rewards such as "High-Purity Zonanium Steel" and "Increased Carry Limit for Special Food."



Adding new challenges

Following the first free update, the second update will also add multiple "Battle Challenges" and "Hyrule Challenges"



to the Hyrule map after clearing the main story. Lizalfos and Chuchu will appear as new "dangerous species." Additionally, the "Training Hall" on Sky Island will be unlocked, allowing players to activate Sync Strikes by entering the "Training Hall" with two other players.



New unique skills added

New unique skills will be added to the Mysterious Golem for the One-Handed Sword, Two-Handed Sword, and Spear. The One-Handed Sword's unique skill, "Shield Charge," allows you to step forward with your shield ready to ward off dangerous attacks from charging enemies. Additionally, by timing this skill with an enemy attack, you can unleash a powerful spinning slash.

(You can learn it by completing the "Battle Challenge" and "Hyrule Challenge" that will be added in this update.)



New weapons added

The Forbidden Sword, a one-handed sword whose blade has been tainted by miasma and transformed into a sinister blade, has been added. It can be equipped by Mysterious Golems and warriors of all races. In addition to the above, the following new battles will be added:

- "Battles focused on warriors"

- "A deadly battle with a certain formidable enemy"

If you haven't been back to Age of Imprisonment since launch, the last update brought with it new challenges, weapons, and sync strikes, so you'll have plenty more to do with 1.0.2 and 1.0.3.

Let us know whether you'll be diving into Taboo Mode in the comments.