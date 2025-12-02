Nintendo has been releasing all sorts of software and firmware updates recently, and it's now rolled out an update for its Nintendo Today! mobile application.

The app, which provides daily updates from the world of Nintendo, has today been updated to Version 2.2.0. It's currently live on iOS, with the App Store page also revealing what's new. This includes a new Donkey Kong theme (seemingly inspired by the recent release Bananza). Along with this, the app is now avaialble in Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.

If you haven't already downloaded this app, it offers daily updates on "all things Nintendo" including Switch 2 news, game information, videos, comics and even Nintendo trivia. It's also got a built-in event schedule marking significant Nintendo events.

Nintendo also recently released an update for its Switch and Switch 2 mobile app, adding some new features.