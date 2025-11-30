In case you missed it, this week Nintendo released a new update for its Switch mobile app, bumping it up to Version 3.2.0.

This latest update features some notable changes, including notifications displaying what software friends are playing, and the ability to send friend requests to players you've spoken to in GameChat sessions.

Here's the full rundown via the App Store, including some iOS-specific updates:

Nintendo Switch App - Version 3.2.0 (27th Nov 2025)

What's New:

The app no longer supports iOS versions prior to iOS 16. iOS devices must have iOS 16 or later to be compatible with this app.

The notification you received when a friend comes online has now been updated to include the name of the software they're using, if applicable.

You can now send friend requests to users you chatted with in a GameChat session.

You can now copy the hashtags for a software title. This can be done from the details for a screenshot or video.

You can now create a Nintendo Switch App album in the iOS Photos app. To use this feature, enable it from Settings in this app.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the order of screenshots and videos to change when downloading several at once.

Other small bug fixes have also been made.

If you've not downloaded this app yet, it's designed to enhance the online gameplay experience for the Switch and Switch 2. It allows you to use more friend features and game-specific services for compatible titles.

Nintendo also recently released a new storefront app in select regions for Android and iOS.