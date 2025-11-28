Nintendo continues to promote its latest game releases with new events in its mobile runner Super Mario Run, and next up is a collaboration with Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2.

This event is already underway and like previous events, you'll be able to unlock themed statues. For this particular one, this includes statues for Bee Mario, Rosalina and Balloon Yoshi. During this event, one course will be open a day for free.

Here's a look at each of these statues, with the event scheduled to run from now until 22nd January 2026.

This follows previous Super Mario Run events for games such as Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario & Luigi: Brother Ship and Super Mario Wonder.

Nintendo released Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Switch last month. If you haven't already played it, we can confirm it's still out of this world, even if the entire package comes at a high price: