Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is just days out from launch, and in case you missed it, you can redeem the eShop version of this title with a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher. You could also grab this version with a voucher and then pay to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game.

This follows the news in July that Nintendo would be discontinuing Switch Online Vouchers. Although these vouchers will no longer be sold after 30th January 2026, Nintendo has said it will continue to add Switch titles to the voucher catalogue throughout the same year. Vouchers will remain valid for 12 months from the purchase date.

One of the other titles to recently join the Switch voucher program was Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which you can also pay to upgrade to the Switch 2 version. Nintendo hasn't announced if it will release a similar voucher program for the Switch 2 (at least for now), but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.