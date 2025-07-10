Nintendo has announced that it will be ceasing sales of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers scheme from Friday, 30th January 2026 at 23:59 JST.

For those who might be unaware, Game Vouchers would come in pairs and would therefore allow you to purchase two first-party eShop titles at a discounted price. So in the UK, for example, a pair of Game Vouchers costs £84, granting access to two titles priced at £49.99 each, thus saving you approximately £16. Pretty sweet deal.

No more, though! Nintendo had already announced that Game Vouchers wouldn't be compatible with the Switch 2, but now it's gone one step further and is bringing an end to the scheme entirely.





More info: After January 30th, 2026, #NintendoSwitch Game Vouchers will no longer be sold. Any Game Vouchers bought will remain valid for 12 months after purchase. Switch titles will continue to be added to the Game Voucher catalogue throughout 2026.More info: https://t.co/IKXcmMwWW0 July 10, 2025

It's not all bad news, though. Sort of... Game Vouchers are valid for one year after purchase, and Nintendo has stated that it will be introducing more games to the scheme following the cessation of sales at the start of January.

We can't say for definite which games might be added, but we reckon there's a good chance we'll see the likes of Rhythm Heaven Groove and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, both of which are scheduled to launch in 2026. Then, of course, you've got the Switch 1 versions of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A launching later this year.

It's a shame this will no longer be a thing, though. Hopefully Nintendo will offer up some sort of alternative for the Switch 2, because if it wants to continue pushing folks toward digital purchases, then it'll need to introduce an enticing deal for those hesitant to leave physical media behind.