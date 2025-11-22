We're now just weeks out from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond's anticipated release, and more details about it (including some previews) are beginning to circulate online.

In case you missed it, the estimated digital file sizes for the Switch and Switch 2 Edition of Samus' long-awaited adventure have also gone live on the eShop and official Nintendo website. So, if you didn't already know, here's what you can expect:

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Estimated File Size



- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch) - 28.9 GB

- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 31.6 GB

Of course, these sizes are still classed as an "estimate" at the moment and are subject to change before and after release, depending on the patches and updates distributed. The eShop also has Metroid Prime 4's Upgrade Pack listed as 1.5 GB.

In comparison, Metroid Prime Remastered (based on the first Prime entry) is just under 7 GB according to the Switch eShop.

As previously confirmed, the Switch 2 version of Metroid Prime 4 supports higher resolution, faster frame rates, HDR and mouse controls. When in docked mode, players can choose from 4K at 60fps (quality) or 1080p at 120fps (performance). And in handheld/tabletop mode, the options are 1080p at 60fps (quality) and 720p at 120fps (performance).