Switch 2 Dock
Image: Gavin Lane / Nintendo Life

You might have already seen some reports claiming third-party docks are no longer compatible with the Switch 2. These stories started popping up after Nintendo rolled out a major system update earlier this week - bumping its new hybrid device up to Version 21.0.0.

We've investigated this with a quick test of one of the devices we have on hand (specifically, the S3 MAX TV Dock Station by Antank), and it appears to be functioning as normal. It seems we might not be alone here, but it's now got us wondering how it's been going for other third-party dock users since Nintendo rolled out the latest updates.

Some of the advice being shared online at the moment is to hold off updating your system if you're a third-party dock user. Certain manufacturers have also issued notices advising users to avoid the latest system update while they work on dock fixes, and a handful of companies have supposedly already overcome any issues.

We've even seen some users claiming their official Switch 2 dock is now having issues after this recent update. So, what has your experience been like so far? Do you even use a third-party dock? Have you encountered any problems with your official dock? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.

Do you use a third-party Switch 2 dock?
Is your third-party Switch 2 dock working after System Update 21.0.0