You might have already seen some reports claiming third-party docks are no longer compatible with the Switch 2. These stories started popping up after Nintendo rolled out a major system update earlier this week - bumping its new hybrid device up to Version 21.0.0.

We've investigated this with a quick test of one of the devices we have on hand (specifically, the S3 MAX TV Dock Station by Antank), and it appears to be functioning as normal. It seems we might not be alone here, but it's now got us wondering how it's been going for other third-party dock users since Nintendo rolled out the latest updates.