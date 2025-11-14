Following reports that some Switch 2 owners are having issues with third-party docks, Nintendo has addressed the issue.

In a response to Tom's Hardware and Kotaku, a representative told the outlets that "Nintendo does not have any intention to hinder or invalidate legal third-party dock compatibility."

The issue of third-party compatibility cropped up earlier this week after the Nintendo Switch 2 Version 21.0.0 update dropped. Many who have updated their consoles to the latest version have found that their third-party docks are no longer working with the console.

Some have even said that the official Switch 2 dock also stopped working after the update, but a quick restart has fixed this.

While not all third-party docks are affected, and some manufacturers have managed to put out hotfixes, it seems like the issues caused by the latest update are completely unintentional. Still, some manufacturers are suggesting Switch 2 owners to hold off on updating their console until they've managed to get a fix going.

"Nintendo Switch 2 outputs audiovisuals once it detects that it is docked into a Nintendo Switch 2 Dock," the representative explained, reiterating that the original Switch works similarly.

The Switch 2 dock situation has been a little tenuous in the early months of the console's life. Reports from July this year suggest that the USB-C chip may be responsible for some other compatibility issues. These issues are unrelated to the latest update.

