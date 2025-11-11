Nintendo has released a new Switch 2 and Switch system update today, bumping the firmware up to Version 21.0.0.

It includes all sorts of changes, starting with such updates to the HOME Menu and additional options tied to downloads. There are also more options to find users, GameChat and Game Card-related updates, Display updates, a language update (adding Thai and Polish) and much more. Of course, there's also the usual stability improvements.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Ver. 21.0.0 (Released 10th November 2025)

Added symbols above software icons displayed on the HOME Menu to indicate whether the software is a physical or a digital version.

When multiple software downloads are in progress, there is now an option to cancel all.

If a console bundle includes a software download, there will now be an icon to “Receive Software.” It will display if the system is connected to the internet. The icon will launch Nintendo eShop and you can proceed to the downloadable software. You can still receive the software by navigating to Nintendo eShop from the HOME Menu directly.

When finding users to send a friend request to, the Search for Users You’ve Played With option under Add Friend now includes people you’ve interacted with in your friends’ GameChat rooms.

option under now includes people you’ve interacted with in your friends’ GameChat rooms. Added the ability to download data for a virtual game card even if the “Use Online License" setting is turned off. This option is available in the Options of a virtual game card when accessed via Virtual Game Cards from the HOME Menu.

The following updates have been made for GameChat: The game will not automatically go to sleep while chatting. The option to turn off “Chat Audio Panning” has been added. Chat can continue if the console goes from TV mode (docked) to Handheld or Table mode where this scenario changes the internet from a wired connection to a wireless connection.

The following updates have been made in Accessibility in System Settings : When Use Text to Speech is turned on, the description of the predictive conversion character on the Japanese keyboard is now read out loud. The upper limit of Text-to-Speech Speed was increased from 300% to 400%

in : The following updates have been made in Audio in System Settings : The ability to change the audio mode for a wirelessly connected Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller was added. “Stable” or “Low Latency” can be selected. "Low Latency" will reduce audio latency when compared to “Stable” but may be more subject to interference in some wireless environments.

in : The following updates have been made in Display in System Settings : “HDR Output” was renamed to “System Screen’s HDR Output.” Improved the screen display when using Adjust Screen Size to make it easier to adjust.

in : The following updates have been made in Notifications in System Settings : The option "Platinum Point Notification” was renamed to "Nintendo Switch Online Notification."

in : The following updates have been made in System in System Settings : “Stop Charging Around 90%” was renamed and updated to “Stop Charging Around 80-90%” Thai and Polish were added to the list of options under Language . Thai and Polish will only be available in software when it supports the respective language.

in : General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

If we hear about anything else going on with this latest firmware update, we'll be sure to let you know. This follows on from the release of Version 20.5.0 at the end of September, which focused on general system stability improvements.