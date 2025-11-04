Last week, Nintendo surprised fans with the announcement Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be getting a 3.0 Update and Switch 2 Upgrade early next year.

To help pass the time, it's now added the Nintendo 3DS soundtrack Animal Crossing: New Leaf to its Nintendo Music app. This album contains "all tracks" and as long as you have this app downloaded and an active Switch Online membership, you can listen to it right now.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf originally made its debut on the Nintendo 3DS in November 2012 in Japan. This update follows last week's one-year anniversary update of the Nintendo Music app, which added a button to Animal Crossing: New Horizons playlists and bumped the app up to Version 1.4.0.

Earlier in the same week, it also added the Nintendo DS soundtrack New Super Mario Bros. to the service. You can see what else is available on this service in our guide here on Nintendo Life: