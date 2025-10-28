The Switch Online mobile app Nintendo Music has been updated with another Super Mario-themed soundtrack.

This time, it's the New Super Mario Bros. album from the DS generation. This platformer was originally released in 2006, and the update today features "all tracks" from this title. This includes 60 tracks in total, with a runtime of 1 hour and 20 minutes.

To listen to this music on this app, you first need to have either the Android or iOS version of the app, and you'll also be required to have an active Switch Online membership. Some of the existing DS albums available on the Nintendo Music service include Nintendogs and Tomodachi Collection.

Apart from these weekly updates to the Nintendo Music app, Nintendo has also been updating its digital retro libraries. Later this week, on 30th October 2025, the original Luigi's Mansion game will be joining the GameCube's Nintendo Classics library. This game's soundtrack was also added to the Nintendo Music service earlier this year.