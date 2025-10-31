Update [ ]: Alongside this update, Nintendo has also acknowledged the first year of the Nintendo Music mobile app on its website. In the message, it mentions how "many more tracks" are on the way.

It’s the 1-year anniversary of Nintendo Music! It’s hard to believe, but it’s been an entire year since the Nintendo Music app launched. The exclusive smart-device app for Nintendo Switch Online members lets users stream or download Nintendo soundtracks, create and share playlists, browse music by different categories, and more!

In the past year, so many great soundtracks from franchises like The Legend of Zelda™, Super Mario™, and Animal Crossing™ have been added with many more on the way.

Original Story: [Fri 31st Oct, 2025 01:55 GMT]: In case you missed it, this week marks the first anniversary of the Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers.

Nintendo already rolled out a music update earlier this week - adding the DS soundtrack New Super Mario Bros. and it's now apparently released a new firmware update, bumping the app up to Version 1.4.0.

Timed in with the big Animal Crossing - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition news, it adds a button to playlists from this game. Here's the full rundown, along with a look courtesy of OatmealDome on social media:

Nintendo Music 1.4.0

Oct 31, 2025

・ Animal Crossing: New Horizons tracks can now be played to match the current time. Just tap play hourly tracks in the A Sunny Day, A Rainy Day, or A Snowy Day playlists.

・ We have addressed some issues in order to provide you with a better user experience.





Version 1.4.0 has been released.



This update adds a button to Animal Crossing: New Horizons playlists to automatically start at the track for the current time and activate extended playback.



Nintendo also recently shared some details about the process behind the Nintendo Music app. You can find out more in our previous songs. You can also see the songs added to Nintendo Music in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.