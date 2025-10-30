Whether you're a fan of Mario Kart World or not, one thing every racer should probably agree on is that this new entry has an amazing soundtrack. If you are wondering why Nintendo hasn't added this album to its Nintendo Music service just yet, we've now got an official response.

During a chat with The Washington Post [paywall], Nintendo's Bill Trinen acknowledged fan requests for this particular album and mentioned how soundtracks "actually take time and work" to prepare. It's also apparently about lining it up on the calendar and seeing if it fits. Here's what he had to say:

“I can’t go into too much detail, but I can say that it does actually take time and work to prepare soundtracks for Nintendo Music. And that soundtrack is particularly robust. It’s a matter of looking at the calendar and saying whether something might fit in or not. We’ve certainly heard that people are eager to see that on Nintendo Music.”

Although Mario Kart World's album isn't available on this subscription service just yet, you can listen to existing Mario Kart soundtracks. It's now also been one year since this music app was released for mobile devices, and during this time, Nintendo has bolstered the service with all sorts of retro albums, as well as some sample collections for Switch 2 titles such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders.

If you would prefer something more physical, Nintendo yesterday announced it was teaming up with Laced Records to release The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild soundtrack on vinyl. You can find out more in our previous post. Earlier this week, it also updated its digital music app with the New Super Mario Bros. soundtrack.