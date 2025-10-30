Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and the accompanying Ver. 3.0 update arrive on 15th January 2026, and there's a lot packed into them.

Below, we've listed everything included in the ACNH 3.0 update — which is coming to the base Switch 1 game too — and outlined all of the Switch 2 Edition additions (heh), so you can see all of the new stuff at a glance.

We've also answered some questions you might have about the update and Animal Crossing Switch 2 Edition.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - All Switch 2 Features

We'll start with the S2-specific info, looking at all of the exclusive features in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. We'll kick things off with the most obvious of the bunch:

Improved Resolution & Graphics

Perhaps the lowest-hanging fruit of an NS2 Edition. The Switch 2 version boasts 4K resolution in TV Mode, so you can see your avatar and Villagers more clearly.

It's still 30fps, mind you, although we'd assume it'll be more consistent than the Switch 1 original.

Mouse Controls

Mouse Mode integration makes it easier to change furniture layouts, make custom designs, and write messages on the bulletin board.

Megaphone

This all-new item can be found in Nook's Cranny. Using the Switch 2's built-in microphone, it lets you call out to your Villagers by name and easily track them down around your island.

Expanded Online Features

The Switch 2 Edition allows for up to 12 players to play together at once (up from 8 on Switch 1, and assuming they all own the NS2 Edition), and of course you can all talk to each other via GameChat and the Switch 2 Camera.

ACNH Ver. 3.0 - Everything Included

Now then, onto the ver. 3.0 breakdown itself, which is included in all versions of the game - Switch 1 and 2. We start with a whole new resort...

Resort Hotel

The Kapp'n family hotel is open for business! You'll help them bring in new guests by decorating rooms based on various themes, dressing up mannequins and more. Scanning Animal Crossing amiibo will let you invite specific guests to stay.

Decorating rooms will earn you Hotel Tickets, which can be exchanged for exclusive items in the souvenir shop. You can also build specific pieces of furniture requested by Tom Nook in exchange for tickets, so there are a couple of ways to rack up the rewards.

This feels like a 'Lite' version of the Happy Home Paradise DLC, but we'll have to wait and see exactly how involved it is.

Expanded Home Storage



The previous 5,000-item limit has been lifted, and you'll be able to beef up your collection to a whopping 9,000 items instead.

You can even stick trees, shrubs, and all other kinds of greenery in storage — you know, for when you really need a particular type of tree, but can't find it anywhere.

Resetti Returns

Series regular Sonny Resetti was notably absent from New Horizons at launch (bar over the phone, of course), but he's back in the 3.0 update.

Resetti offers a 'Reset Service', which can be used to clean up specific areas of the island, so you don't need to go about picking everything up yourself. Handy!

Slumber Island

Taking a deep sleep will transport you to Luna's new Dream World — a fresh island that you can decorate as you please with all of your items.

You have full control over Slumber Island, where you can add bridges and inclines, set the time of day and weather, and invite any of your island residents.

You'll be able to build up to three Slumber Islands (small, medium, or large), and you can even visit a friend's set-up and assist with building works or decoration.

Collaborations

By increasing your island brand recognition via the hotel, the Souvenir Shop will start to stock items from various new collaborations.

First up, we have the special Nintendo crossover items, which include retro systems, toys and accessories. Those with an active NSO membership can even play select classic games on the retro systems — welcome back, OG Animal Crossing!

There's also a LEGO collaboration, which features clothing and furniture in the classic brick style.

Finally, tapping relevant amiibo will unlock two series-specific crossovers for Zelda and Splatoon. These add special outfits, new Villagers (Tulin, Mineru, Cece, and Viché) and items.

Reveal Trailer

For those who prefer their information in video form, you'll find a complete rundown of all the ver. 3.0 and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition features in the trailer.

Alternatively, if you're looking to watch it with some company, we've got a watchalong with Felix-from-Nintendo-Life (warning: video contains joyous squealing):

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions you might have about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 update and its Nintendo Switch 2 Edition:

Is Animal Crossing: New Horizons a free Switch 2 upgrade?

Nope, to play the ACNH - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, you'll either need to buy the game outright or purchase an upgrade pack.

Those with New Horizons on Switch 1 can pick up the Upgrade Pack for £4.19 / $4.99; alternatively, you'll need to buy the full Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for £54.99 / $64.99. Pre-orders are now available for both options on the Switch eShop.

Is there an Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition physical edition?

Yes, there is! The full Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition experience will be boxed up and available at retailers from 15th January.

As with Nintendo's other physical NS2 Ed. releases, putting the cartridge into an original Switch will play the non-Switch 2 version.

Yep, the ACNH 3.0 update is completely free to download. That means you'll get access to the Hotel Resort, Slumber Island, collaborations, and all the other good stuff above without having to spend a penny, assuming you already own the game (which, let's face it, is most of you reading this).

When does it launch again?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and the ver. 3.0 update launch on 15th January 2026.

We hope this guide has been useful. Let us know what you're looking forward to most!