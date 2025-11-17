Bloomin' heck, 2026 is getting close, isn't it?

It's a good job, then, that Nintendo has launched not one, but two 2026 calendars for your perusal over on the My Nintendo Store. Both cost 400 platinum points, but one of them is limited to those with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Starting with the regular 'My Nintendo' calendar, this one features some pretty standard key art from some of Nintendo's top franchises and games, including Mario Kart World, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Pikmin 4. We don't know about you, but we always look at our birthday months and see if the corresponding image is 'worthy' enough, and we're pretty happy, to be honest!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

The NSO exclusive is more focused on retro imagery and focuses on games featured in the Nintendo Classics catalogue. These include Teleroboxer, Super Mario 64, Metroid Fusion, and Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Overall, for us, the retro NSO calendar just about edges the regular My Nintendo variant, but only just. Both are pretty cool, even if we're not completely sold on the fact that the calendars are made up of separate pieces of cardboard lodged into a basic stand. Ew.

So let's take a look at what each calendar contains:

'My Nintendo' 2026 Calendar

Nintendo Switch Online 2026 Calendar (NSO Subscribers Only)

