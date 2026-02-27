Switch eShop - New Releases

Achilles Bundle: Legends Untold & Survivor (Dark Point Games, 20th Feb, $28.78) - Two epic games. One bundle. Experience the untold story of a Greek hero in Achilles: Legend Untold and battle wave after wave of relentless foes in Achilles: Survivor.

Afterplace (indie.io, 26th Feb, $11.99) - Afterplace is an adventurous retro game for those who like to get lost. It's a huge open world, full of hidden secrets, treasures, and creatures. Explore the woods, fight monsters, talk to ostensibly shady characters, walk away from those characters mid-conversation (if you want to), and get so lost you fall out of the world entirely (and maybe even into another). You never know what the forest might be hiding, and not all trails are paved. Labyrinths and dungeons are tucked away in the most concealed nooks.

Arcade Archives ADVENTURE CANOE (HAMSTER, 19th Feb, $7.99) - "ADVENTURE CANOE" is an action game released by TAITO in 1982. Your goal is to paddle your canoe down the river and venture deep into the uncharted backcountry. Watch out for driftwood floating downstream and the fierce river currents. Rumor has it that terrifying crocodiles and outlaws inhabit these waters. . . Reach the finish line safely and prove your courage!

Aquamarine: Explorer’s Edition (Dolores Ent, 27th Feb) - Inspired by the psychedelic sci-fi of the '70s & '80s, Aquamarine combines the mystery of old-school adventure games and challenging roguelikes with elements of survival, exploration, and puzzle solving. Journey across a water world reclaimed by nature. Overcome survival and navigational challenges as you discover the planet's lost history.

Avenue Escape (eastasiasoft, 4th Mar, $4.99) - Are you clever enough to clear the streets? Avenue Escape is a puzzle game that challenges you to direct traffic jams and safely move cars through busy cityscapes! Each of Avenue Escape’s 50 levels features a bustling scene packed with cars, pedestrians and traffic lights. It’s up to you to figure out the perfect sequence to move every vehicle to its destination.

Bubble Shot (Soroka Games, 21st Feb, $1.99) - Bubble Shot delivers classic bubble-popping fun! Aim carefully, match colors, chain pops, and wipe out clusters of bubbles. Simple rules, smooth mechanics, and gradually increasing difficulty make it perfect for short sessions and relaxing gameplay.

Color Mismatch Brain Quiz (TT, 26th Feb, $6.99) - Simple brain training: spot the mismatch between color and words. Top shows the color, bottom shows the word.This is a brain-training game where the text color and the word’s meaning don’t match—choose the correct answer!

Cryptical Path (Alchemy Games, 4th Mar, $14.99) - Cryptical Path is an action-packed rogue-lite where you control the dungeon. Step into the role of the Architect, the creator of the mysterious Hexium, and shape your own path while battling the vengeful souls trapped within your creation. Here, the power is yours.

Deathground Simulator (Evc Studio, 22nd Feb, $3.99) - Deathground Simulator drops you into a brutal, prehistoric world where survival means outsmarting deadly predators. Stranded in a hostile jungle, you must use limited resources, craft tools, and rely on your wits to escape. The jungle is filled with ancient creatures that will hunt you down—outsmart them or become their prey. As you explore abandoned outposts, you’ll uncover dark secrets and hear cryptic radio messages. But who can you trust?

EGGCONSOLE SUPER COOKS MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 26th Feb, $6.49) - This title is an action role-playing game originally included in Disc Station SP No. 2, released by Compile in 1989. The game features a rather unique premise: the protagonist, Kelesis, sets out on a journey of culinary training (an adventure) to gain approval to marry a young lady. It covers all the classic elements expected of an action RPG from this era, including switching between top-down and side-scrolling views depending on the scene, as well as battling massive boss characters.

Escape game R00M10 (AlignmentSharp, 26th Feb, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ (INTENSE, 26th Feb, $9.00) - Note: This is the complete edition that includes “Exit Lab Beginner Level”, “Exit Lab Intermediate Level”, and “Exit Lab Expert Level” for Nintendo Switch software. Please be careful to avoid making duplicate purchases. At the Exit Lab, we’re running the Exit Skill Test to collect data on every visitor’s Exit Skill! With your personal guide, the Examiner, leading the way, take on escape rooms crafted by our Lab researchers and boost that Exit Skill!

Exit Lab Beginner Level (INTENSE, 26th Feb, $2.25) - At the Exit Lab, we’re running the Exit Skill Test to collect data on every visitor’s Exit Skill! With your personal guide, the Examiner, leading the way, take on escape rooms crafted by our Lab researchers and boost that Exit Skill!

Exit Lab Expert Level (INTENSE, 26th Feb, $3.85) - At the Exit Lab, we’re running the Exit Skill Test to collect data on every visitor’s Exit Skill! With your personal guide, the Examiner, leading the way, take on escape rooms crafted by our Lab researchers and boost that Exit Skill!

Exit Lab Intermediate Level (INTENSE, 26th Feb, $2.99) - At the Exit Lab, we’re running the Exit Skill Test to collect data on every visitor’s Exit Skill! With your personal guide, the Examiner, leading the way, take on escape rooms crafted by our Lab researchers and boost that Exit Skill!

Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix (Limited Run Games, 27th Feb, $9.99) - Set two years before the events of Fear Effect, dive into a sprawling adventure that takes you from futuristic cityscapes to the lost tomb of China's first emperor, and discover the origins of mercenaries Hana Tsu-Vachel, Royce Glas, Deke Decourt, and the enigmatic Rain Qin, in a story that blends high-tech espionage with ancient Chinese mythology and the supernatural.

Fishing Pro Simulator (PlayForFun, 27th Feb, $7.99) - Enter the world of Fishing Pro Simulator, a relaxing fishing simulator with light RPG elements, where patience, skill, and exploration shape every catch. Travel across peaceful lakes, flowing rivers, and vast open waters, each hiding its own fish species, secrets, and challenges. Every location invites you to slow down, observe nature, and master the art of fishing one cast at a time.

Gas Ratio (Weakfish Studio, 27th Feb, $4.99) - Gas Ratio brings back the nostalgia of classic top-down arcade racers with a chaotic twist. In this game, speed isn't the only thing that matters—survival does. Drift through pixel-art tracks, dodge obstacles, and make split-second decisions.

Glowfall Vale (Downmeadowstreet, 28th Feb, $4.99) - Glowfall Vale is a relaxing walking simulator set in a mystical realm filled with soft magic, glowing landscapes, and ancient forgotten paths. Explore freely through enchanted valleys, luminous forests, floating lights, and quiet ruins where magic gently flows through the land. There are no objectives, no combat, and no danger — only wonder and calm.

Golfing Over It with Alva Majo (Mameshiba Games, 26th Feb, $3.99) - Golfing Over It with Alva Majo is a discouraging game about climbing a surreal mountain with a golf ball, a different take on 2017's hit Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. Experience the challenge of climbing an unyielding mountain without infuriating controls being part of that challenge. Bennett Foddy has played this game and granted it his blessing.

HauntedManager (Waku Waku Games, 26th Feb, $6.65) - Build an unbeatable haunted house of nightmares. In HauntedManager, you'll manage guests, money, and mischievous ghosts while enjoying simple top-down tower defense gameplay.

Highway Roads Racer (Pix Arts, 20th Feb, $4.99) - Highway Roads Racer brings the heat of arcade racing to your console. This isn't just about speed; it's about mastering the physics of curved highways while weaving through dense traffic. Push your skills to the limit, earn cash for risky maneuvers, and build a garage of 15 high-performance cars—from agile sports cars to heavy muscle.

Human Bowling: King Pin (Entity3, 21st Feb, $0.99) - Barrel down an endless, obstacle-packed lane as a bowling ball, scooping up ragdoll humans who cling on for dear life. Dodge crushing hazards, spinning traps, and brutal obstacles designed to strip away your hard-earned human pile. The pace and pressure ramp up relentlessly, demanding sharp reactions and control. At the end of each run, fire your collected humans like living projectiles, blasting them toward towering skittles. Take down as many as you can — especially the King Pin, the most valuable target on the lane.

Island Survival 2026: Craft, Build, Grow (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 21st Feb, $3.99) - Stranded by the sea. Surrounded by danger. Driven to survive. After a violent storm destroys your ship, you wake up alone on a remote tropical island. With nothing but the wreckage around you and the ocean full of unknown threats, survival becomes your only goal. Every resource matters. Every dive is a risk. And escape is not guaranteed.

Jigsaw Realms: Oasis (Downmeadowstreet, 27th Feb, $2.99) - Escape into Jigsaw Realms: Oasis, a relaxing jigsaw puzzle adventure set in beautiful oasis landscapes. Piece together stunning scenes across 30 handcrafted levels, each one increasing in difficulty as your skills improve. Start with simple puzzles and work your way up to more complex challenges that will truly test your focus and patience.

Laysara: Summit Kingdom (Nejcraft, 27th Feb, $25.00) - Laysara: Summit Kingdom is a challenging city builder which tasks you with creating a new home for your people forced out of the lowlands. During a campaign or sandbox playthrough, you will establish multiple towns, each on a unique mountain with its own traits. All your towns co-exist in symbiosis, creating a trading network, which you can then adjust to your needs by revisiting already developed settlements. The Kingdom of Laysara has to be rebuilt!

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered (Crystal Dynamics, 3rd Mar, $24.99) - Return to the dark world of Nosgoth as you take control of both the vampire Kain and his betrayed lieutenant, Raziel, two powerful entities bound by the conflict between free will and fate. Armed with legendary blades and supernatural abilities, battle through towering gothic spaces filled with enemies, puzzles, and long-buried secrets – where no victory comes without a cost.

Loaders, Inc. (Upscale Studio, 20th Feb, $6.99) - Welcome to Loaders Inc, where speed, precision, and style determine your success in the ultimate moving and decorating challenge. Your mission? Clear out old homes, load every last item into the truck, and transform new houses into dream spaces, all before time runs out! Every second counts as you race against the clock to collect furniture, boxes, and decorations.

Loan Shark (Dark Product, 26th Feb, $4.99) - You’re an indebted angler, trapped in a vicious cycle of borrowing and desperation. One dark, endless night at sea you haul up something unnatural: a talking fish named Cagliuso. It promises you riches — but its bargains come with terrifying strings. In LOAN SHARK, the nets you cast bring more than fish. They pull you toward sacrifice, secrets, and a deadline you may never meet.

LOZT: Legion of Zombie Terrors (Wizard Games, 23rd Feb, $2.99) - Zombies are coming! The military research division has made a terrible mistake and now much of humanity has been turned into rage filled zombies. Some of them are slow, some are fast, and lots of them have weapons! Fight your way through waves of zombies in the suburbs and city in an effort to survive and hopefully escape this nightmare.

Magic Sheep (Afil Games, 26th Feb, $3.49) - Get ready to fluff your brain and relax your heart, because this little sheep in a top hat is about to turn puzzle-solving into the cutest ritual of calm you’ve ever seen. Magic Sheep is a charming, slow-paced puzzle adventure where you push wooden barrels across peaceful gardens until each one rests perfectly on a marble pedestal. No pressure, no timer, only soft music, gentle thinking, and plenty of “oh, that was clever” moments.

Meowgic Mix (Afil Games, 27th Feb, $3.49) - Welcome to Meowgic Mix, an adorable pixel art puzzle where a floating cat on a living book must mix potions and deliver them to the correct cauldrons. There are 30 stages inside a magical academy, with challenges that require strategy, logic, and a good dose of feline cleverness. Observe the classroom where each cauldron awaits its perfect potion. Push bottles, plan your route, and avoid getting stuck while solving each enchanted mini-puzzle.

Mole Cart Mining (Afil Games, 4th Mar, $4.99) - Get ready for an underground adventure full of charm and strategy! In Mole Cart Mining, you guide a determined little mole riding a mine cart while rotating tracks on a hexagonal grid to create the perfect route. The goal is simple and satisfying: collect every mineral and reach the exit in style.

Monkey in the Zoo (TrueMotion Interactive, 26th Feb, $2.99) - Step inside the cage. Banana drama guaranteed. Monkey in the Zoo puts you inside the mind — and mischief — of a monkey behind bars. The real attraction isn’t you… it’s the unpredictable humans who wander up to your cage.

NemoSphere (SmileForeverStudio, 26th Feb, $2.24) - NemoSphere is the easy-play shooter Left and right operation and shoot Shoot to the sphere coming from the left and right The ejected block is speedy The key point is timing Leave your best time

Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death (Aksys Games, 26th Feb, $39.99) - Dive into the past. Re-examine a murder. A famous artist was brutally murdered thirty years ago. There were irregularities, the primary suspect died, and the case was closed. Now you must revisit the scene of the crime. Uncover new clues, investigate additional suspects, and reveal the truth. All while keeping your mysterious time travel powers a secret.

Peaceful Fishing Story (SAT-BOX, 26th Feb, $9.80) - A gentle, laid-back life begins in a village surrounded by nature. Cast your line into rivers, lakes, and the open sea, and enjoy fishing whenever the mood strikes. Spend peaceful days getting to know the village's charming residents and soaking in a calming, heartwarming atmosphere. Before long, massive King Fish lurking in the waters will reveal themselves. Beyond them awaits a legendary creature spoken of only in tales.

Picronix 2 (Andrei Ivashentsev, 26th Feb, $2.99) - Relax and engage your mind with these relaxing logic puzzles. Solve the number clues to reveal hidden pixel art pictures. Solving each row and column brings you closer to the final image. Enjoy the perfect blend of calm and challenge. A lot unique puzzles await you. They're perfect for a quick break or a long session. Train your brain and find your inner peace.

Pogui (eastasiasoft, 25th Feb, $3.99) - Pogui is just a little dog who wants to take a nap, but crazy stuff keeps happening around him! Guide the lovable pug through dreamlike worlds and help him get to bed. Pogui is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, jump and dash your way through colorful but hazardous levels!

POOLS (Tensori, 26th Feb, $8.81) - One could say POOLS is like an art gallery where you look around and listen to the sounds. There are very few things to solve apart from a few mazes. Sometimes the game can challenge your navigation skills. But mostly you're just. . . there. POOLS has no user interface and no dialogue. No background music. Instead, it uses sounds to make you feel like you're really there. The sounds and echo change depending on the room you're in. Walking in water is slower. All of these things make the game feel more real and create a tense atmosphere.

Projected Dreams (Flawberry Studio, 3rd Mar, $14.99) - Projected Dreams is a charming, cosy puzzle game emphasising a casual, stress-free gaming experience. Delve into the room, drag toys from the shelves, and handle them on the table to create a shadow play. As the shadows you cast uncover past family relationships and the environment around you changes and evolves, the lines between reality and fantasy blur.

Qubic 2025 Bestsellers (QubicGames, 21st Feb, $11.99) - Included in this bundle: • Hole io • Paper io 2

• Real Boxing 2: Remastered • Cup Heroes • Bridge Race

Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy, Collection (Limited Run Games, 20th Feb, $19.99) - This collection includes the following games: • Buckeroo$! (1993, 8-bit & 16-bit) • Space Cadet Adventures (1992, handheld) • Veediots! (1993, 8-bit & handheld) • Fire Dogs (1994, 16-bit) • Time Warp (1994, 16-bit)

Rina-sama☆Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ (moesoft, 27th Feb, $24.99) - I was just hoping for a quiet school life. . . But then I got targeted by a cheerful and mysterious beauty! She leads the eccentric club known as the “Happy Life Research Society” and is a legendary figure at school—Rina Shinonome. Beautiful, smart, athletic. . . yet her personality is so outrageous, it’s overwhelming! ?

Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth (SERIALGAMES, 26th Feb, $3.99) - Explore the unique and challenging "Rotation Control Mode" where your character spins as you rotate the stick. The game starts with a standard control method, making it easy for anyone to enjoy. When you're ready, dive into the challenge of mastering the unique "Rotation Control Mode," where your character spins as you rotate the stick.

Royal Vermin (Tobafeu Studio, 23rd Feb, $0.00) - A chaotic local platform fighter where even the worst player can win. In a world turned into a massive junkyard after humans disappeared, vermin have taken over. Rats, seagulls and other pests clash in an absurd monarchy for one thing only: to sit on the throne! Royal Vermin is a 2 to 4 player local fighting game inspired by the best platform fighters, featuring ranged combat, chargeable projectiles and constantly unbalanced arenas. Every match is fast, unpredictable and always different.

Sands of Aura (indie.io, 26th Feb, $19.99) - A ruinous cataclysm unleashed by a tormented god descended the world of Talamhel into perpetual night. The hourglass of time was shattered and its essence poured across the land, creating an endless sea of sand. The once-flourishing world of Talamhel became a putrid lesion of its former glory and those who called it home are now husks of corruption--violent, undying, unyielding soldiers of death.

Snapshot Oddities ! Find What’s Wrong (TT, 26th Feb, $6.99) - Find the one odd detail hidden in each photo! This is a spot-the-difference game where every image contains exactly one “something’s off” moment. Simple, satisfying, and surprisingly addictive—the instant you find it, you’ll feel that perfect click of relief.

Soapy Tales (REDDEER.GAMES, 24th Feb, $1.99) - Suddenly, you wake up as a ghost, with no memories. Your good and bad deed count is perfectly even, so you need to go back to Earth to earn your redemption. Rediscover your past life and relive touching memories while attending to family business.

Sociable Soccer Champions (Tower Studios, 26th Feb, $14.99) - Sociable Soccer Champions is an all-action carnival of fast-paced arcade football action. In addition to offering the most exciting version of the world's most popular sport, Sociable Soccer Champions allows you to assemble your dream team from an extensive roster of more than 14,000 licensed professional footballers, each with their unique skills and attributes faithfully replicated.

Soulshard (Ratalaika Games, 27th Feb, $4.99) - In a realm between life and death, a confused soul seeks redemption and freedom from a past life filled with misguided choices. Playing alone or together via co-op multiplayer, command a soul in search of the exit from this dark and desolate realm. Use the environment to your advantage and avoid treacherous traps to clear 30 challenging levels of hauntingly morose pixel art.

Tales of Berseria Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 27th Feb, $39.99) - Tales of Berseria returns with enhanced graphics and optimized gameplay! Engage in the ultimate quest for self-discovery, remastered for the first time. The sacred kingdom awaits the arrival of its savior, and a lone woman named Velvet is marked by traumatic deceit. Join Velvet on her journey for vengeance, along with her cast of eccentric companions, as they sail through the archipelago which comprises the kingdom of Midgand.

Tiny Garden (Super Rare Games, 26th Feb, $11.99) - Tiny Garden lets you cultivate a pocket-sized garden inside a magical toy passed down through generations. Grow a variety of plants, trade them for unique furniture, and customize your garden in this calming mix of farming, puzzle-solving, and strategy. With no scores or time limits, it’s all about relaxing, experimenting, and letting your creativity bloom!

Trials of Olympus (EpiXR Games, 26th Feb, $9.89) - The gods of Olympus seek a mortal champion to fight against a rising darkness. Only those who endure their trials may be chosen. In Trials of Olympus, you journey through the realms of Ares, Artemis, Hades, Poseidon, and Zeus. Each god’s domain holds three great trials — vast platforming levels filled with traps, enemies, and divine essences to recover.

Trials Of Randoom (Cyber Monkey Studios, 27th Feb, $8.90) - Deivy made a pact with Randoom, he would be his toy and go through all of Randoom's challenges in exchange for having anything he wanted after it was over. Now Deivy has been turned into a chess piece and is trapped in Randoom's mansion, a dangerous place full of challenges.

Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist (ESDigital Games, 27th Feb, $4.99) - Step into the gritty streets of Chicago in Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist, a story-driven crime adventure. Play as a determined detective navigating a city full of gangsters, corrupt cops, and hidden dangers. Investigate crimes, follow leads, interrogate witnesses, and uncover the secrets of a mysterious Russian crime syndicate. Explore diverse locations from bustling markets and shady bars to the dangerous docks. Experience immersive dialogues, thrilling chases, and tense confrontations in a detailed, atmospheric city. Can you survive the criminal underworld and bring justice to the streets of Chicago?

What will you be downloading this week? Search: You may select up to 5 answers: Resident Evil Requiem Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen Arcade Archives 2 ADVENTURE CANOE Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Scott Pilgrim EX (Switch 1) Scott Pilgrim EX (Switch 2) The Disney Afternoon Collection (Switch 1) The Disney Afternoon Collection (Switch 2) Achilles Bundle: Legends Untold & Survivor Afterplace Arcade Archives ADVENTURE CANOE Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition Avenue Escape Bubble Shot Color Mismatch Brain Quiz Cryptical Path Deathground Simulator EGGCONSOLE Super Cooks MSX2 Escape game R00M10 Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ Exit Lab Beginner Level Exit Lab Expert Level Exit Lab Intermediate Level Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix Fishing Pro Simulator Gas Ratio Glowfall Vale Golfing Over It with Alva Majo HauntedManager Highway Roads Racer Human Bowling: King Pin Island Survival 2026: Craft, Build, Grow Jigsaw Realms: Oasis Laysara: Summit Kingdom Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered Loaders, Inc. Loan Shark LOZT: Legion of Zombie Terrors Magic Sheep Meowgic Mix Mole Cart Mining Monkey in the Zoo NemoSphere Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death Peaceful Fishing Story Picronix 2 Pogui POOLS Projected Dreams Qubic 2025 Bestsellers Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection Rina-sama☆Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth Royal Vermin Sands of Aura Snapshot Oddities ! Find What's Wrong Soapy Tales Sociable Soccer Champions Soulshard Tales of Berseria Remastered Tiny Garden Trials of Olympus Trials Of Randoom Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (91 votes) Resident Evil Requiem 16 % Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition 8 % Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 10 % Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen 15 % Arcade Archives 2 ADVENTURE CANOE 1 % Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition 10 % Resident Evil Village Gold Edition 10 % Scott Pilgrim EX (Switch 1) 0% Scott Pilgrim EX (Switch 2) 3 % The Disney Afternoon Collection (Switch 1) 3 % The Disney Afternoon Collection (Switch 2) 8 % Achilles Bundle: Legends Untold & Survivor 1 % Afterplace 0% Arcade Archives ADVENTURE CANOE 0% Aquamarine: Explorer's Edition 0% Avenue Escape 0% Bubble Shot 0% Color Mismatch Brain Quiz 0% Cryptical Path 0% Deathground Simulator 0% EGGCONSOLE Super Cooks MSX2 0% Escape game R00M10 0% Exit Lab ~15 Rooms~ 0% Exit Lab Beginner Level 0% Exit Lab Expert Level 0% Exit Lab Intermediate Level 0% Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix 2 % Fishing Pro Simulator 0% Gas Ratio 0% Glowfall Vale 0% Golfing Over It with Alva Majo 0% HauntedManager 0% Highway Roads Racer 0% Human Bowling: King Pin 0% Island Survival 2026: Craft, Build, Grow 0% Jigsaw Realms: Oasis 0% Laysara: Summit Kingdom 0% Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered 0% Loaders, Inc. 0% Loan Shark 0% LOZT: Legion of Zombie Terrors 0% Magic Sheep 0% Meowgic Mix 0% Mole Cart Mining 0% Monkey in the Zoo 0% NemoSphere 0% Path of Mystery: A Brush with Death 0% Peaceful Fishing Story 0% Picronix 2 0% Pogui 1 % POOLS 2 % Projected Dreams 0% Qubic 2025 Bestsellers 0% Ren & Stimpy Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection 0% Rina-sama☆Musou ~The Chosen One and the Reign of Madness~ 0% Rolling Macho: Tumbling to Earth 0% Royal Vermin 0% Sands of Aura 0% Snapshot Oddities ! Find What's Wrong 0% Soapy Tales 0% Sociable Soccer Champions 1 % Soulshard 0% Tales of Berseria Remastered 2 % Tiny Garden 0% Trials of Olympus 0% Trials Of Randoom 0% Whiskey Mafia: Blacklist 0% Nothing for me this week 5 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!