During the latest financial briefing, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa touched on the ways Nintendo builds relationships with its consumers. As part of this, he revealed some updated data about the player numbers within the company's ecosystem as of 30th September 2025.

There are currently 400 million Nintendo Accounts, and in terms of active Switch Online memberships, there are 34 million users. Nintendo mentions how there are also 128 million "annual playing users", further noting:

"The number of annual playing users refers to the number of Nintendo Accounts, out of all Nintendo Accounts registered to a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 system, that used Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 software one or more times during the 12-month data aggregation period. The count does not include use of services such as Nintendo eShop. Past usage data is collected when hardware is connected to the internet, so the results are revised retroactively."

Nintendo says it will continue to bring its entertainment to an "ever-wider audience". In the same briefing, the president noted how the company is extending beyond dedicated video game platforms with movies and videos, character merchandise, mobile apps, and real-world experiences such as the Nintendo Museum, theme parks and annual Live events.

There were no specific updates attached to this data about future plans for Switch Online content or the Nintendo Classics library going forward, but the company has been regularly updating this subscription service with retro games, extra bonuses and even special apps. Next year, it will bolster the service with the Virtual Boy library.

Nintendo Accounts and the Switch Online service also give users access to online play and other features such as GameChat. You can see all of this in action in the video above.