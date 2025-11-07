Nintendo announced a new 'My Mario' campaign for parents and children in August, which included a whole range of themed products as well as a Mario-themed smartphone and Switch app.

In an update, the Japanese firm has now announced a new Yoshi-themed app for Switch and mobile devices. Like the Mario one, children will be able to interact with this particular character's face in all sorts of fun and interactive ways.

The app will be released for free on the Japanese Switch eShop on 18th November 2025, and will also go live on the App Store and Google Play on the same date. Here's a rough translation about what you can expect, along with another look:

"Stretch out Yoshi's tongue to eat items, or have different colored Yoshis appear from eggs. Have fun playing with this mysterious Yoshi, who shows off a variety of expressions. "After playing for a while, Yoshi will fall asleep. You can't play while he's asleep, so use this as a guide for when your child is resting."

Nintendo has also announced a bunch of other Yoshi-themed products today as part of its ongoing 'My Mario' campaign. This includes new wooden block amiibo, toys, board books and more.