You might think that we've already seen all there is to see about upcoming Switch 2 titles Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park and Pokémon Pokopia, but you'd be mistaken. Here to show even more in the gameplay department for both games is a brand new Nintendo Treehouse presentation.

The Treehouse is set to kick off shortly, promising 80 minutes of gameplay between the two titles. Remember, both Mario Wonder and Pokopia have already received overview trailers of their own, so we expect today's presentation to be more about the vibe of playing, hopefully giving us an even closer look at what's in store.

Here's the exact time that the presentation will get underway in your region:

North America: 2pm PST / 3pm MST / 4pm CST / 5pm EST

2pm PST / 3pm MST / 4pm CST / 5pm EST UK/Ire: 10pm GMT

10pm GMT Europe: 11pm CET / 12am (Wed) EET

11pm CET / 12am (Wed) EET Asia/Oceania: 7am (Wed) JST / 6am (Wed) AWST / 9am (Wed) AEDT

The full Treehouse event is being livestreamed on YouTube, but if you want to chat along with your fellow Nintendo Lifers while you watch, then we've got you covered with the stream below.

So, grab 80 minutes' worth of snacks and drinks, and let's get ready for some gameplay!