It's taken some time to get to this point, but Nintendo finally seems to be getting underway with its Metroid Prime 4: Beyond marketing campaign.

So far, we've got commercials and in-store demos, and now Nintendo's Canadian branch has announced it will be hosting a special event next week on 3rd December 2025, allowing fans to watch a "brave band" of "top streamers" explore planet Viewros as the renowned bounty hunter Samus Aran.

These will be two sponsored streams featuring @tetraninja and @JeuSerieux. Here's a rundown about both channels:

"Tetra Ninja is a YouTube content creator and full-time gamer who has been sharing his passion for video games with his community since 2010. Best known for his Let’s Play series, in which he guides viewers from the opening cutscene to the final boss, he offers an in-depth look at new releases as they launch. As a lifelong Nintendo fan, Tetra Ninja is excited to join Samus on an all-new mission in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and can’t wait to bring his viewers along for the adventure."

Wednesday, December 3, 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST "Le Jeu C'est Sérieux is a duo of video game enthusiasts made up of Guiz and Laurent. Nostalgia is a recurring theme for these partners in crime, specifically Guiz with his huge collection of NES™ games, while Laurent collects VHS recordings in search of artifacts of the video game past. They have shared their love of video games for over 10 years, both on YouTube and Twitch. As Metroid fans since the first NES game, they can't wait to be back on duty with renowned bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond."

Wednesday, December 3, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. EST

This news follows Nintendo's recent rollout of demos at select in-store kiosks across North America. Nintendo has also revealed some other details ahead of the anticipated launch, such as the estimated file size of the game. You can find out more about all of this in our previous coverage: