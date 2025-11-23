Nintendo has been promoting the Switch 2 in stores with kiosks, where you can go and play the latest and upcoming titles.

We've already seen games such as Donkey Kong Bananza added to these store units, and now, in a very exciting update, it seems Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is playable at select locations in the US.

This demo has been spotted at Walmart and other stores, and apparently has a time limit of 20 minutes.

'SBelmont' via r/NintendoSwitch: "I played it myself once already. It's has a 20 minute time limit but I reached the "end" around 13 minutes in. It's a small portion of the prologue that takes place at a Federation base being attacked by Space Pirates before going to the new planet. Apparently it's the same demo that they had at Gamescom."

So, if you happen to be located in the US and have a store nearby with one of these Switch 2 kiosks, you may want to head over and check it out. Nintendo hasn't announced an eShop demo for this title, so a store visit is currently the only way to get a sample of the action right now.