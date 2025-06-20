Following a recent story about Switch 2 kiosks popping up in US stores, we've now got a small but exciting update.

If the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct left you wanting to play the game right now, apparently a demo of the game has been added to these same kiosks at locations like Walmart and Target in the US. You can enjoy ten whole minutes of this upcoming release.

Nintendo hasn't said if it will be making this demo, or anything similar, available on the Switch 2 eShop, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Fortunately, if you don't have access to one of these kiosks, there's not long to go now – with the full release of Donkey Kong Bananza scheduled to land next month on 17th July 2025. Nintendo is also releasing a new DK and Pauline amiibo on the same date.