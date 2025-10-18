At the end of September, Nintendo released a new system update for the Switch 2 that included some compatibility fixes for a handful of titles.

Now, a few more games have apparently been fixed and are now working on Nintendo's new hybrid system. This includes the RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and the third-person team-based shooter Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (via Nintendo Everything).

The source also notes how this latest fix is an "interesting development" as it appears Switch games can be fixed for the Switch 2 at "any point". As part of this update, both titles are now also available to purchase on the Switch 2's eShop.

Once again, this follows a recent batch of fixes that resolved issues with games such as the free-to-play title Warframe. If we hear about any other Switch game updates for the Switch 2, we'll be sure to let you know. Earlier this week, Nintendo also released new game updates for Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Splatoon 2, fixing issues with both titles.