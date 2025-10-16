It's been years since Splatoon 2 received an update, but today that's all changed with Nintendo releasing a small patch.

This bumps the game up to Version 5.5.2, and according to the patch notes, it fixes an issue with League Battles tied to Switch 2 and Switch users. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Splatoon 2 - Ver. 5.5.2 (Released October 15, 2025)

"Fixed an issue with League Battles where, when both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch users were included in the eight players who battled, sometimes League Power did not change after the battle."

If there's anything else discovered about this latest software update, we'll let you know. The patch before this (Version 5.5.1) was released in November 2022.

Nintendo has also released a bunch of other Switch patches recently, including updates for Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and even the new Pokémon title.