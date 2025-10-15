When the Switch 2 launched in June, Nintendo rolled out free upgrades for 12 existing Switch titles. Apart from games such as Super Mario Odyssey, the puzzle-platformer Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker also received an update.

It optimised the game for the Switch 2 display, improved the image quality and also added HDR support and GameShare features. Now, Nintendo has bumped the title up to Version 1.4.1. According to the official support page, "several issues have been addressed to improve the overall gameplay experience".

If we hear anything about what's specifically been fixed and improved, we'll provide an update. If you don't get prompted to update your game, you can click on the title from the home menu and choose to update the game via the internet. Nintendo also recently rolled out a small patch for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury in October, which also addressed several issues to improve the gameplay experience.

Alongside the previously mentioned games ARMS, Big Brain Academy, Club House Games, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Zelda: Link's Awakening also got Switch 2 upgrades.