Nintendo released a new update for the Switch 2 (and Switch) earlier this week, bumping the firmware up to Version 20.5.0. We noted at the time how there could be compatibility fixes, and we've got confirmation of multiple fixes.

Once you've updated to this particular version, issues related to certain Switch games running on Switch 2 should be resolved. This also notably includes Warframe, with developer Digital Extremes showing the first gameplay of a dedicated Switch 2 release earlier this week (this is coming to the Switch 2 in the future).

Here are the games now fully functioning on Nintendo's new hybrid system (via Nintendo Everything):

Along with this, Nintendo has also identified problems with Jelly Troops (unsupported, game progression issues), Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (graphics issues), Mugen Souls (item display issues), Subway Simulator 2025 - City Train (animation issues), and Transistor (game issues when docking / undocking system).

You can find out more about the latest Switch 2 firmware update in our existing coverage. Although Nintendo only listed system stability improvements, some other changes and adjustments have been discovered.