Sega has just earned itself a big win by confirming that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on the Switch 2 will not be a Game-Key Card when it launches physically in early 2026.

In a press release, the company confirmed that Crossworlds will launch digitally on Switch 2 in Holiday 2025 and physically in Early 2026, with two versions available for digital purchases. The standard is priced at £64.99 and the Digital Deluxe is priced at £74.99. It's not known at this time how much the physical version will cost.

Crucially, Sega states that the physical release "will feature the full base game on the cartridge". So no Game-Key Card! Rejoice! We've reached out to Sega to triple check, but the wording seems pretty clear to us.

Sega has also reiterated that those who purchase the game on Switch 1 will be eligible for a paid upgrade to the Switch 2 version. Again, pricing has not been confirmed for this at the time of writing, but we'd probably expect it to be around £10 or so. We'll see.

Finally, a new trailer looking at customisation in the game has been released. It's looking pretty awesome so far, and we can't wait to take the game for a spin properly when it launches.

If you're not bothered about waiting for the Switch 2 version, Crossworlds will launch elsewhere, including Switch 1, on 25th September 2025.