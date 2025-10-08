Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Update [ ]: In case you missed it, Sega released its new paid Minecraft pack for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds this week. It adds Steve, Alex and Creeper as playable characters, along with a Minecraft-themed track. Sega's also released a new trailer showcasing this new content, which you can check in the trailer above. The Sonic YouTube channel also hosted a special livestream to celebrate this release.

Original Story:

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was released for the Switch at the end of last month, and now in an update, Sega has locked in the first Season Pass DLC release date.

This included a teaser trailer and the confirmation that the paid Minecraft Pack is out this week on 8th October 2025. It contains Steve, Alex and Creeper, along with a new track. This is available in the Season Pass and Digital Deluxe Edition, or you can purchase the standalone pack.





If you don't own the the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can purchase the Season Pass or standalone Minecraft Pack! The first Premium DLC Pack, Minecraft, will be released tomorrow!If you don't own the the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can purchase the Season Pass or standalone Minecraft Pack! pic.twitter.com/6GNiagIDNN October 7, 2025

This will also be joined by the in-game Minecraft Festival, which will run from 9th October 2025 until 12th October 2025 and is free to join, even if you don't have access to the pack.

This pack will be followed by SpongeBob, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: Legends. The Switch 2 Edition of the game is also on the way, but we don't have a release date for it just yet.