Wayforward was able to revive a slice of history last month with the release of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution.

This Switch eShop release, originally planned for the GBA, has now received an update across all platforms. It addresses a bug that caused Shantae to "freeze or disappear", corrects some language-related issues, and more. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of WayForward's social media page:

WayForward: "The update patch for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution is now Ret-2-Go on all platforms! This patch fixes a bug that could cause Shantae to freeze or disappear, corrects a few language-related issues, and improves custom key mapping on Steam. Thanks for your patience!"

Although it is only a small update, it's nice to see the team has now resolved these problems. If you haven't already checked out this release on the Switch, be sure to take a look at our review. It's a solid adventure, and the Tremor Engine leads to some interesting level design.