Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Though Shantae has become well-established today as a recognisable indie gaming icon, there was once a time when the purple-haired half-genie hero struggled to find an audience. The original Shantae released for the GBC in 2002 and suffered poor sales, which led to publishers being unwilling to pick up the tab for funding the sequel Wayforward had planned for the GBA called Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution. Though development had progressed quite a bit, this title was ultimately shelved and interestingly wasn’t revisited when the studio eventually got Shantae: Risky’s Revenge published for the DSi as the official second game in the series.

Some concepts and mechanics from Risky Revolution were repurposed for later entries, but it wasn’t until 2023 that WayForward revealed it had resumed development on their mascot's lost sophomore outing. And after an initial exclusivity period earlier this year in which the game was only available on an actual GBA cart, WayForward has now brought this interesting piece of Shantae history to modern platforms. After having put it through its paces, I’m happy to report that Risky Revolution offers up an enjoyable glimpse into Shantae’s past that largely still holds up after all these years.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Risky Revolution picks up shortly after the end of the first game, with the evil pirate Risky Boots back at it again with another dastardly plan to rule Sequin Land. This time, Risky has obtained technology that allows her to manipulate the tectonic plates beneath the Earth’s surface, plunging Sequin Land into chaos as various towns and locales are suddenly switched into different locations and climates. Aided by longtime allies such as Bolo, Rottytops, and Uncle Mimic, Shantae sets out to round up some of Uncle Mimic’s old colleagues and put a stop to Risky’s antics.

The lighthearted and airy nature of the narrative feels right on brand for the series, showcasing all the wit and humour you’d expect. Whether you’re dealing with wolves obsessed with collecting bad video games or celibate maidens who believe Risky’s mayhem is a punishment for their horniness, there’s a thoroughly unserious theme to the writing here that keeps things moving forward at a brisk pace.

Beyond this, Risky Revolution also expertly dances around the lore implications of being the newest entry in the long-running franchise despite chronologically being the second game—there are some aspects here that feel like they don’t quite fit with the broader narrative, but then Shantae canon has always been a little loose.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Gameplay follows the expected Metroidvania blueprint of (most) Shantae games, with you visiting various towns, exploring wide-linear levels packed with baddies to battle and treasures to find, and puzzling your way through Zelda-like dungeons that grant you access to new animal transformations which expand Shantae’s moveset. The main gimmick this time around is Risky’s 'Tremor Engine', which allows you to step on a switch in certain areas of levels that will cause either the background or foreground to cycle and open up new pathways.

This world-cycling mechanic feels like an interesting ‘missing link’ evolutionary step that bridges the gameplay of the original Shantae and Risky’s Revenge, which also played around with having Shantae jump between two different layers of the game world. And while finding exactly what changed about the level and how to access the new pathways can feel a bit confusing at times, this ultimately feels like a clever take on the ‘dark world’ mechanic that a lot of platformers and action games utilise. At the very least, it also helps to set Risky Revolution apart from the other games in the series.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

Aside from the Tremor Engine, this is nothing more or less than another enjoyable Shantae adventure that plays exactly how you’d expect it to. Exploration, particularly in the dungeons, is quite rewarding and fuels a rapidly ascending power curve that sees Shantae quickly amassing a host of mobility and offensive abilities that make both combat and navigation a delight. Meanwhile, the combat and platforming are challenging without being too punishing, though the early game can be a little rough given that you have more limited tools and a lot less health to cover your mistakes.

Risky Revolution can also claim to be the first Shantae game to feature a competitive multiplayer feature, which is a fun extra. I was reminded a bit of TowerFall with this mode, which pits up to four players against each other in an arena and tasks them with knocking each other into spikes. Every now and then, the square arena you’re in will rotate 90 degrees, creating new platforms and opportunities to knock your foes into traps. It’s a little thin on content and obviously is far from the main draw, but battle mode is a fun novelty and helps to round out the overall package a bit.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Docked)

In a lot of ways, Risky Revolution is a cool time capsule from a different era in gaming, but there are some aspects that haven’t exactly aged the best.

The biggest misstep on the gameplay side of things is the complete lack of a map, which can make navigation and backtracking quite a headache. Though this isn’t what I’d call a huge game world to navigate, it is large and intricate enough that you can easily forget where exactly you saw that out-of-reach collectible, and this issue is compounded by the sections featuring the swappable world. I wouldn’t say that the missing map is a dealbreaker, but it’s certainly an annoyance that keeps this game from ranking among the series’ best.

Beyond this, Risky Revolution also has a tendency to be overly wordy in its character exchanges, which can make some cutscenes overstay their welcome. A personal preference, admittedly, but many of the character interactions have you pressing ‘A’ a lot as you comb through joke after joke without the scene moving forward. Given the already short runtime of this adventure, this doesn’t prove too invasive, but some of the dialogue could’ve been trimmed for an overall tighter script that wouldn’t lose the goofy charm.

Captured on Nintendo Switch (Handheld/Undocked)

As for its graphics, this looks most like Shantae: Risky’s Revenge and Shantae and the Pirates Curse, characterised by expressive 32-bit pixel art. You also have the option of either playing in Story Mode featuring modern UI elements and HD character portraits, or the more retro Classic Mode, which features the as-is GBA release that came out earlier this year. Both modes look great, though Classic feels a bit more authentic given that its visual elements are consistent with each other.