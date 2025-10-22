Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

We've seen countless methods over the years in which players have made wild contraptions to help grind battles and progression, and this latest from YouTuber Professor Rex is pretty elaborate.

As covered by Automaton, Pokémon Legends: Z-A players will need to complete 1,000 battles as part of the requirements for the coveted Shiny Charm. So, rather than just play the game like normal, Professor Rex has instead utilised a 3D printer to complete the battles automatically.

So essentially, they've got a controller with 'A' set to Turbo, meaning holding it down will result in continuous inputs. This is placed in a makeshift holder to keep the button pressed down, while a Prusa Mach 4 3D printer is able to periodically press the 'ZL' button.

This translates into the game pretty well, allowing the protagonist to immediately lock-on to enemy Pokémon with 'ZL' while attacking automatically with 'A'.

Is it a good idea..? Well, look, it's a clever idea, at least. We're not altogether convinced that it's the best use of someone's time, though. We understand the lure of shiny Pokémon, but goodness, you're potentially missing out on so much gameplay if you just let a machine do the job for you.

Different strokes though, eh?