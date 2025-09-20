Ahead of the launch of Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO on the Switch and Switch 2 this November, Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on DLC 3: Dragon Ball Daima Character Pack 2.

It's launching on other platforms next week on 24th September and includes Goku (Mini) Super Saiyan 4; Goku (Daima), Super Saiyan 4; Vegeta (Daima), Super Saiyan 3; Majin Duu; Third Eye Gomah; and Giant Gomah. This will expand on the game's existing roster of 180+ fighters.

This same paid update will also include a brand-new stage (the First Demon World) as a free update, along with some balance adjustments. The full patch notes can be viewed on Bandai Namco's website.

Along with this, Bandai Namco has also shared an update on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, providing a teaser of the "Future Saga Chapter 3" DLC. It's coming soon, with the fourth chapter to follow this