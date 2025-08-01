Bandai Namco officially lifted the lid on Switch and Switch 2 versions of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in this week's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

This game will be coming to Nintendo's platforms later this year on 14th November 2025 and pre-orders are available now. It follows a rating for this platform earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. This latest game is powered by Unreal Engine 5.

It's also mentioned in the PR how these versions of the game will come with local multiplayer and motion controls.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Become a super warrior and experience the earth-shaking, limit-breaking power of Dragon Ball battles! THE BIGGEST ROSTER IN HISTORY Unleash the strength of over 180 fighters from Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT, and selected Dragon Ball movies, all in the base game! Each character comes with their own signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. BREATHTAKING 3D FIGHTS Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. RIVALS MAKE YOU STRONGER Challenge players online to test your skills, enjoy local multiplayer with up to six players on a single console, or connect multiple consoles for wireless play. Experience intense battles and become a Super Warrior with immersive motion controls using the Joy-Con™ controllers. BLAZE A NEW PATH Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters! CREATE, PLAY, AND SHARE Recreate your favorite battles from throughout the Dragon Ball story, or set up your dream story battle with your favorite characters! Share your creations with other fans and experience the battles brought to life by imaginations around the world.

This title is available for $59.99 digitally on the Switch and Switch 2 (or the regional equivalent), and pre-orders are once again live. There are also Deluxe and Ultimate Editions featuring Season Pass content and DLC.

As mentioned in the video above, there will also be an update for the Switch physical and digital versions of this game, allowing users to experience an "enhanced" version on the Switch 2 console.