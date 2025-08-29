Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO is one of the many third-party releases coming to the Switch 2 (and Switch) later this year, and it's absolutely packed with all sorts of content, as well as some exclusive features for Nintendo's platforms.

Bandai Namco has now highlighted this in a new gameplay trailer - showing off the game's huge roster of fighters, the 'Episode Battle' mode, where you relive certain storylines of select characters, and other unique features like motion controls – allowing you to perform all sorts of iconic Dragon Ball moves.

This follows on from Bandai Namco releasing details about the performance and resolution of this title on the Switch and Switch 2. You can learn more about how this game is expected to hold up on these platforms in our previous post.

The latest trailer above also once again touches on the update for the Switch version of the game, allowing users to play an "enhanced version on the Nintendo Switch 2 console". If you take up this offer, "characters and backgrounds will appear with improved clarity and richer detail".