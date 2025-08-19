Bandai Namco recently confirmed it would be bringing DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO to Nintendo platforms later this year, and it's now provided an official comparison update on its Japanese website.

Here's how the new Unreal Engine 5 entry will supposedly perform on both the Switch and Switch 2. If we hear any developments about the game's performance and resolution for either platform between now and its November release, we'll provide an update.

So, with that out of the way, on Switch 2, the gameplay in Sparking! ZERO apparently runs at a maximum resolution of 810p (varying, depending on dynamic resolution) and is 30fps across both docked and portable modes. Additionally, this version of the game supports HDR.

As for the original Switch version, its gameplay will supposedly be "fixed" at 720p in docked and 480p in handheld, with both modes running at 30fps (although it's apparently "24fps in some menus").

The Nintendo versions of the game will also include local multiplayer and motion controls. There will be a Switch update as well for the physical and digital versions of the title, allowing users to experience an "enhanced" version on the Switch 2 console.

Bandai Namco has also released some comparison screenshots of the Switch and Switch 2 versions which you can see below.

Switch | Switch 2

You can find out more about this upcoming Dragon Ball game for Switch and Switch 2 in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.