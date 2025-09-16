There's been some fairly heated debate since the announcement of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, over the remastered collection's hefty price tag. It's quite a lot of money for a pair of Wii games, as absolutely phenomenal as they are, there's no getting around it.

However, we do already know that the games present at 4K/1080p on Switch 2 (1080p docked on Switch 1), and that they offer up a sprinkling of new features such as a new Assist Mode, a new chapter of Rosalina's storybook, amiibo support, and what's described as "visual enhancements". How very vague of you, Nintendo.

Of course, Mario Galaxy has already been re-released not so long ago as part of the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection on Switch, and it's this version that those fine folk over at GVG have been checking out in a comparison video that gives us hope that we'll get a little more for our money than Nintendo was being clear about.

You can check out the full video above, which includes a playthrough comparison of the five minutes of Super Mario Galaxy's latest port (on Switch) as posted on Nintendo UK's website versus the one we got with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, giving better examples of texture work that's been done than "visual enhancements" really gets across. Just check out the cobblestones in the area shown below as Mario lands; there's a big difference in the detail.

Cutscenes have also been properly re-rendered this time out, rather than upscaled, which introduced some banding issues in the 3D All-Stars collection - they're now gone, according to GVG. Oh, and the aspect ratio has also been changed to fill the screen. Nice.

Another interesting point to note here is that all the footage on Nintendo's aite, it seems, is from the Switch versions of the games, so we have yet to actually get a look at just how they'll look with the full Switch 2 treatment. Fingers crossed we're in for more of a surprise from these re-releases than first appeared.

Looking forward to Super Mario Galaxy 1 + Super Mario Galaxy 2 when they release on the 2nd of October? Think the price is still too much? Make sure to let us know all your thoughts in the comments.