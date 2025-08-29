After months of being drip-fed tiny nuggets of information regarding Yooka-Replaylee, Playtonic Games has finally announced that the game will launch on Switch 2 on 9th October 2025.

In addition, while a previous listing heavily hinted at the game receiving a proper physical release (i.e. no Game-Key Card), this has now been officially confirmed. Digital copies will be available via the Switch 2 eShop at $29.99, while physical copies will retail at $49.99.

Meanwhile, those who already own Yooka-Laylee on the Switch can bag a sweet 30% discount off the price of Yooka-Replaylee on the Switch 2.

It's about time though, right? It's good to know that we don't have to wait too long for the release now. Our only hope at this point is that the remaster improves upon the original in more ways than one. We certainly enjoyed it well enough, but it never quite matched up to the likes of Banjo-Kazooie.

Here's a reminder of the key features:

Refined story: The events of the first game are relived and retold by the main characters, Yooka and Laylee. New sequences and plot points have been added throughout the adventure at key milestones, too.



Upgraded graphics: With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favorite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.



Brand new Rextro’s Arcade: The old minigames are no more! Instead you'll jump into the feet of Rextro the dinosaur and undertake brand-new isometric platforming challenges for collectible rewards.



New collectible currency: Capital B's inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games' most beloved sentient vending machine.



Build your own playstyle: Tonics are back with all new flavors! With the option to equip multiple game changing enhancements, you can truly customize your playstyle. And as if that wasn't enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.



Navigate the world easily: Yooka-Replaylee introduces a brand-new map and collectibles tracker, making it easier for you to traverse the environments, track NPC and Pagie locations along with tracking their progress. We're also introducing a new character in the form of (book)Mark who acts as your warp point and guide.



Revamped controls and camera: The buddy-duo now has access to their entire move set from the start of the game and can sequence the moves together a lot smoother than in the original game. This, combined with the revamped camera controls, makes Yooka-Replaylee feel like a more modern, snappier experience, while also directly addressing player feedback on the original game.



A dreamy orchestral soundtrack: The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears!

Pre-orders for the physical edition of Yooka-Replaylee are now live.

