Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is returning this October as a two-in-one package on the Switch for $69.99 / £58.99.
The Switch versions include new features, amiibo functionality, a soundtrack mode, and enhanced resolution on the Switch 2 (4K in docked and 1080p in handheld mode). Each game will also be available individually on the eShop for $39.99 / £33.99 each. Here's what else you can expect:
"With enhanced resolution (1080p on Nintendo Switch/4K* on Nintendo Switch 2), improved UI, extra Storybook Chapters, a new Assist Mode, and more, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are now out of this world!"
Nintendo's got two new amiibo planned (Mario & Rosalina) as well, and according to early listings, they'll be priced at $39 each.
