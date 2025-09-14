Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is returning this October as a two-in-one package on the Switch for $69.99 / £58.99.

The Switch versions include new features, amiibo functionality, a soundtrack mode, and enhanced resolution on the Switch 2 (4K in docked and 1080p in handheld mode). Each game will also be available individually on the eShop for $39.99 / £33.99 each. Here's what else you can expect:

"With enhanced resolution (1080p on Nintendo Switch/4K* on Nintendo Switch 2), improved UI, extra Storybook Chapters, a new Assist Mode, and more, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are now out of this world!"

Nintendo's got two new amiibo planned (Mario & Rosalina) as well, and according to early listings, they'll be priced at $39 each.

This announcement has got us wondering what your plans are - will you be getting this new release and the new amiibo? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.

Will you be getting Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for Switch? I've already pre-ordered Day One As soon as possible I just want Super Mario Galaxy 2 Just Super Mario Galaxy for me I'm not sure about the price I need more convincing... I'll wait for the reviews Galaxy in 3D All-Stars was my limit I think I'll stick with the original releases No, I'm not interested Will you be getting Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 for Switch? (1,421 votes) I've already pre-ordered 8 % Day One 11 % As soon as possible 12 % I just want Super Mario Galaxy 2 23 % Just Super Mario Galaxy for me 0.2% I'm not sure about the price 21 % I need more convincing... 3 % I'll wait for the reviews 3 % Galaxy in 3D All-Stars was my limit 4 % I think I'll stick with the original releases 7 % No, I'm not interested 7 %