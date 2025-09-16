Nintendo has updated its Nintendo Music app, adding in the soundtrack to arguably one of the greatest games of all time: Super Mario Galaxy 2.

The full OST contains 70 tracks from the Wii original, including the likes of Sky Station Galaxy, Yoshi Star Galaxy, Throwback Galaxy, Hightail Falls Galaxy, and more. The full runtime comes in at 2 hours and 9 minutes.

"Music from the Wii game Super Mario Galaxy 2 is now available on the #NintendoMusic app!"

Of course, Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be heading to the Switch on 2nd October 2025 as part of the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 bundle. You can also purchase the game separately via the eShop, with both titles offering resolution of up to 4K for those playing on Switch 2.