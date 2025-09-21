Pac-Man is back next week in Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, and ahead of the big launch, the game's Japanese website has shared an official comparison chart.

It shows how the game will perform and look on the Switch and Switch 2. So here's what you can expect for both platforms in terms of the quality and performance modes:

Switch 2:

Resolution & Frame Rate (Quality priority):

  • TV Mode: 3840 x 2160p
  • Handheld Mode: 1920 x 1080p
  • "Maximum" 30fps

Resolution & Frame Rate (Frame rate priority):

  • TV Mode: 1920 x 1080p
  • Handheld Mode: 1920 x 1080p
  • 60fps

Switch

Resolution & Frame Rate (Quality priority):

  • TV mode: 1920 x 1080p
  • Handheld Mode: 1280 x 720p
  • "Maximum" 30fps

Resolution & Frame Rate (Frame rate priority):

  • TV mode: 1440 x 810p
  • Handheld Mode: 1024 x 576
  • 30fps

According to the same official chart, the Nintendo versions of the game will require approximately 6.3GB of space. Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac launches for Switch and Switch 2 on 26th September 2025.

Will you be getting this game for Switch or Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.

