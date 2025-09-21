Pac-Man is back next week in Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, and ahead of the big launch, the game's Japanese website has shared an official comparison chart.

It shows how the game will perform and look on the Switch and Switch 2. So here's what you can expect for both platforms in terms of the quality and performance modes:

Switch 2:

Resolution & Frame Rate (Quality priority):

TV Mode: 3840 x 2160p

Handheld Mode: 1920 x 1080p

"Maximum" 30fps

Resolution & Frame Rate (Frame rate priority):

TV Mode: 1920 x 1080p

Handheld Mode: 1920 x 1080p

60fps

Switch

Resolution & Frame Rate (Quality priority):

TV mode: 1920 x 1080p

Handheld Mode: 1280 x 720p

"Maximum" 30fps

Resolution & Frame Rate (Frame rate priority):

TV mode: 1440 x 810p

Handheld Mode: 1024 x 576

30fps

According to the same official chart, the Nintendo versions of the game will require approximately 6.3GB of space. Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac launches for Switch and Switch 2 on 26th September 2025.