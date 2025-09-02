We were pleasantly surprised to see Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac make an appearance make an appearance in the July Partner Direct, and as we close in on its 26th September release date, Bandai Namco has some fresh gameplay footage for us so we can see how it's shaping up.

The new gameplay trailer (above) gives us our closest look yet at the upcoming remake, with Pac-Man himself walking us through all the new additions. This includes a breakdown of his new moveset, the assist Fairy Mode and challenge Time Trial Mode, and the Pac-Village minigames.

The newbies are all well and good, but we're enjoying simply seeing more gameplay from the damn thing. Bandai Namco released a side-by-side comparison of the 2002 original and the remake shortly after the game was announced, and it seems to be an almighty upgrade as far as visuals are concerned.

As a reminder, we thought that the last Re-Pac release was perfectly solid slice of PS1 platforming, even if it did play things a little too safe. Here's hoping that the sequel can muster up something a little more imaginative.